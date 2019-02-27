Contact Us
News

Former Knick Accused Of Sexually Abusing HS Teacher

Zak Failla
Mike Bibby.
Mike Bibby. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A former New York Knicks star is reportedly being investigated for sexual abuse and harassment claims involving a teacher at the Arizona high school where he acted as the basketball coach.

A Shadow Mountain High School teacher has alleged that Mike Bibby grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car while groping and rubbing his genitals during an incident in 2017. The Paradise Valley Unified School District has since confirmed the police investigation.

According to reports, Bibby’s accuser reported the incident to school officials earlier this month, and she sought a restraining order that was ultimately granted.

Through his attorney, Donald Harris, Bibby denied the allegations.

"I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn't happen and that will be shown down the road," Harris said. "Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.”

Bibby, 40, was a player at Shadow Mountain High School in 1996 before becoming a standout at the University of Arizona. He went on to have a 14-year NBA career, including a stop with the Knicks in 2011. He’s been the coach at Shadow Mountain High School for six years, including five state titles.

