Ramapo Daily Voice
Former Hudson Valley Resident Convicted Of 2016 Murder

Anthony Burton aka David Burton aka Faseoff in court. Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office
A former area resident who went on the run was found guilty of murdering a Westchester man.

Former Yonkers resident Anthony Burton, who most recently lived in Pensacola, Florida, was found guilty of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon following a trial for the murder of a Yonkers man in April 2016.

Shortly after midnight on April 30, 2016, Burton pulled a handgun and fired three shots outside a building on Waverly Street in Yonkers. The bullets struck his victim in the abdomen, back, and hip, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said. The victim was found semi-conscious in the street by responding Yonkers police officers.

The victim was transported to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where he stayed for several days until he died on June 2 from his injuries.

A grand jury indicted Burton, also known as David Burton and Anthony Faseoff, last year, and investigators from the Yonkers Police Department began their search for him.

Burton was ultimately found at the Queen Mary Inn in Pensacola, where he was arrested on local charges that include contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, false personation and possession of a controlled substance.

Burton, 38, was extradited from Florida to New York on Nov. 28 last year when members of the Westchester County Police Warrant Squad picked him up.

