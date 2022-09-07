Former Hudson Valley Attorney Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients

A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients.

Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.

The court also ordered DeLitta to pay full restitution to her victims.

“Attorneys should be held to the highest standards of ethics and integrity,” Rocah said. “Ms. DeLitta violated her oath and professional duties in every way when she broke the law and stole from her clients. My office has no tolerance for such conduct.”

In May 2022, DeLitta pleaded guilty to eight counts of second-degree grand larceny, all felonies, for stealing $3,711,499 from the eight individuals and estates while working as a real estate lawyer in Armonk between January 2017 and March 2021.

During that time, DeLitta diverted the proceeds generated from the sale of her clients’ assets into her personal bank accounts, Rocah said.

Criminal Investigators from the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office arrested the DeLitta on Nov. 10, 2021, following an investigation conducted by the Economic Crimes Bureau.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.