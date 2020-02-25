Ford Recalls Popular Pickup Trucks Due To Faulty Headlamps

Nearly a quarter-million Ford pickup trucks are being recalled due to a problem with the daytime running lights.

Ford announced that the recall will include approximately 217,000 F-150 models with LED headlights that were produced between 2018 and 2020. The automaker said that the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position.

U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case. The issue could reduce visibility for other drivers, but no crashes have been reported as a result of the problem. The defect occurs amid prolonged exposure to heat.

Owners of vehicles subject to recall will be notified later this year. Dealers will update the trucks’ software to fix the problem free of charge, Ford said.

"When the daytime running lamps on affected vehicles are illuminated and the master lighting switch is manually rotated from the auto lamp position to the headlamp-on (low-beam) position,” Ford said in a statement. “The daytime running lamps remain activated instead of dimming to parking lamp intensity as required by federal motor vehicle safety standards,"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.