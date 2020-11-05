Ford Recalls 375,200 Explorers Due To Crash Risk

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipality
Zak Failla
Ford is recalling nearly 400,000 more Ford Explorer models.
Ford is recalling nearly 400,000 more Ford Explorer models. Photo Credit: Amazon

Ford is recalling more than 375,000 vehicles that pose a safety risk for drivers due to a suspension part that can break and cause crashes.

This week, the Michigan-based auto dealer announced that 375,200 Ford Explorers produced between 2013 and 2017 are being recalled that were sold in North America due to crash concerns.

According to the company, the affected vehicles have commonly seen corrosion, which caused a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link.

Officials said that a fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. The recalled items were produced in Chicago between Sept. 4, 2012, and Jan. 25, 2017.

Ford said that it is aware of 13 reported crashes that have led to six reported injuries.

This marks the third time that Ford had to replace the same part in certain Explorer models.

To fix the issue, dealers will complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S62.

Customers whose vehicle is subject to recall will be notified beginning on Monday, Nov. 30. 

