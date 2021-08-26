Flu Shot Protects Against Severe COVID-19 Effects, Study Finds

A new study found that the flu vaccine might provide people with some protection against severe cases of COVID-19.

The findings were published on Tuesday, Aug. 3, in a study by physician-scientists at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Researchers analyzed patients records from around the world and found that the flu vaccine "reduces the risks of stroke, sepsis, and DVT in patients with COVID-19."

The study also found that COVID-19 patients who had received the annual flu vaccine were "significantly less likely" to go to the emergency department and be admitted to the ICU.

"Only a small fraction of the world has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to date, and with all the devastation that has occurred due to the pandemic, the global community still needs to find solutions to reduce morbidity and mortality," senior study author Dr. Devinder Singh said.

Read more about the study here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.