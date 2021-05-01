Five Fishermen Rescued From Burning Vessel Off Cape Cod

Five mariners were rescued from a burning vessel fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

At approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification from the 100-foot trawler Nobska.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crews were launched and when they arrived on the scene the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five Nobska crew members were on the stern, according to the Coast Guard.

The aircrew directed them into the water where they were safely hoisted and transported back to shore. No injuries were reported.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Hercules crew responded.

Weather at the scene was 25 mph winds with six-foot seas.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.