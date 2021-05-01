Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Brand-New Data On Number Of Breakthrough Cases Among Fully Vaccinated Released By CDC
News

Five Fishermen Rescued From Burning Vessel Off Cape Cod

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the rescue operation off Cape Cod.
A look at the rescue operation off Cape Cod. Photo Credit: Coast Guard

Five mariners were rescued from a burning vessel fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

At approximately 5 p.m. Friday, April 30, Coast Guard watchstanders received a notification from the 100-foot trawler Nobska.

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crews were launched and when they arrived on the scene the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel were engulfed in flames and all five Nobska crew members were on the stern, according to the Coast Guard. 

The aircrew directed them into the water where they were safely hoisted and transported back to shore. No injuries were reported.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Massachusetts, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, and HC-144 Hercules crew responded.

Weather at the scene was 25 mph winds with six-foot seas.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.