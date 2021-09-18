Five Businesses In Area Accused Of Selling Alcohol To Minors

Five local businesses were nabbed for allegedly selling alcohol to minors during a sting operation.

The operation was conducted in Orange County on Wednesday, Sept. 15, by the town of Wallkill Police, along with the town's building department and state Liquor Authority officials.

During the operation, five employees were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and issued an appearance ticket to appear in court.

Those arrested and the businesses they work at include:

Nelsy Ulloa-Pineda, age 43, Beer World, Route 211E.

Nina Goodman, age 19, Discount Beer and Smoke Shop, Route 211E.

Dema Tshering, age 32, Silverlake Deli, Scotchtown Road

Diana Rodriguez, age 36, Lakes Deli, Route 302

Nicole Latreille, age 52, Mobil Gas Station, Bloomingburg Road

Additionally, Beer World, Discount Beer, Silverlake Deli, and the Mobil gas station were all cited for code violations.

The department said the operation is an ongoing effort to curb the sale of alcohol to minors in Wallkill.

