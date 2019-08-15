Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Five Accused Of Stealing $500K From Hudson Valley Stores In Fraud Ring

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A group of five are accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Westchester stores, including TJ Maxx.
A group of five are accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Westchester stores, including TJ Maxx. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Five people are in police custody and are facing charges for their alleged roles in a retail fraud operation that stole more than $500,000 in merchandise from Westchester County stores.

Over the course of nearly six months, officials said that the group of five suspects allegedly used a machine to make fake credit cards for stores such as Marshalls and HomeGoods. They then used the cards to fraudulently purchase items before their deception was discovered.

The group reportedly would steal thousands of dollars at a time, including high-end clothing, electronics, and furniture.

This week, police investigators executed a search in Mount Vernon, which led to the arrest of Hassan Miller, 46, and Bronx resident Dawn Anderson, 48. Others implicated in the scheme were later arrested, including Stanley Awala, 45, of Queens, Asanimo Riesa, 37 and Peter Onogwu, 63, both from the Bronx.

Officials said that the five are facing multiple grand larceny charges, with more charges potentially forthcoming. The investigation into the fraud scheme is ongoing, and investigators are currently determining whether or not the scheme spread past Westchester.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.