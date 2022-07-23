First US Monkeypox Cases In Children Confirmed: Here's New State-By-State Breakdown

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed the first case of monkeypox among children in the United States.

Those two cases are part of a record outbreak of nearly 2,900 infections nationwide.

The unrelated cases, in an infant and a toddler -- one in California and the other in Washington, DC -- are unrelated and likely the result of household transmission, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told The Washington Post on Friday, July 22.

New York accounts for about 31 percent of the nation's 2,891 monkeypox cases with 900, followed by California (356). For a state-by-state breakdown from the CDC, click here.

In mid-June, there were just over 70 total monkeypox cases in the US.

The first case of monkeypox in the United States this year was diagnosed in a traveler who returned to Massachusetts from Canada on Wednesday, May 17.

According to the CDC, monkeypox presents as a flu-like illness accompanied by:

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Rashes and lesions on the face and body

Fever

Chills

Muscle aches

In addition, the World Health Organization named these other possible symptoms:

Headache

Back pain

Asthenia (profound weakness)

According to the CDC, travelers should:

Avoid close contact with sick people, including those with skin lesions or genital lesions.

Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).

Avoid eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals from Africa (creams, lotions, powders).

Avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people (such as clothing, bedding, or materials used in healthcare settings) or that came into contact with infected animals.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.