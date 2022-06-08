Contact Us
First Probable Monkeypox Case In New York State Outside NYC Confirmed In Region

Kathy Reakes
Monkeypox
Monkeypox Photo Credit: CDC

State health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox outside New York City has been diagnosed in a patient in the region. 

The infected person is located in Sullivan County, the first case beyond NYC, the New York State Department of Health announced on Tuesday, June 7.

The Sullivan County Health Department is treating this as a probable monkeypox case, and contact tracing efforts are underway, department of health officials aid.

As of Tuesday, a total of nine confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox cases have been identified in the state, including eight in New York City.

"As the risk for monkeypox remains low, we urge New Yorkers to be alert and seek care if you have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, as we continue to learn more about this virus," said Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the state health commissioner.

The virus belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, the department said.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness, but may result in hospitalization or death, they added.

Monkeypox cases in this outbreak have involved a rash (often in the genital regions and peri-anal regions), and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and pain when swallowing, before or after the rash appears. 

Most infections last two to four weeks, health officials said.

"In concert with the New York State Department of Health, we continue to closely monitor this case, which is limited to just one individual, said Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw. "There is no identified risk to any county residents, as the individual had traveled outside the USA and was no longer contagious by the time they returned to Sullivan County."

Those who experience symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as rashes or lesions, should contact their health care provider for a risk assessment, the department said.

This includes anyone who traveled to countries where monkeypox cases have been reported or had contact with someone who has a similar rash or received a diagnosis of suspected or confirmed monkeypox.

