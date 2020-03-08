First Connecticut Resident To Test Positive For Coronavirus Is From Fairfield County

The first Connecticut resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with the person residing in Fairfield County.

"Today the state laboratory confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID19 involving a Connecticut resident," Gov. Ned Lamont announced early Sunday afternoon, March 8. "The patient, a resident of Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at Danbury Hospital."

Lamont said the person, whose gender was not released, "most likely became infected during a trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to Connecticut."

Two hospital employees in Fairfield County who are New York residents had previously tested positive. Lamont said the Wilton case is not related to those two cases.

Twenty-nine Connecticut residents have tested negative for COVID-19. Results are pending for eight others.

