Fire Chief, Highway Super In Region Charged With Sex Crimes Against Child, Police Say

A fire chief and town highway superintendent in the region has been arrested for alleged sex crimes against a child.

Sullivan County resident Robert Hufcut, age 55, of Wurtsboro, was arrested on Tuesday, May 31, for several sex crimes following a months-long investigation.

Hufcut, who is the Mamakating Highway Superintendent and Summitville Fire Department Chief in Sullivan County, has been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

A several months-long investigation was conducted by the state police, which was ultimately presented to an Orange County grand jury, Nevel said.

The grand jury voted to indict Hufcut, he added.

Hufcut was arraigned in Orange County Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond, Nevel said.

Town of Mamakating officials have not returned phone calls or emails.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact the New York State Police, Middletown at 845-344-5300.

