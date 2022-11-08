Contact Us
Finally! Winning Ticket Sold For Record $2.04B Powerball Jackpot

The latest Powerball drawing.
The latest Powerball drawing. Video Credit: Powerball

The wait is over. At last.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history is now one for the books.

A winning ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot was sold in Altadena, California, in the Verdugo Mountains region of Los Angeles County.

Instead of being held at its traditional 10:59 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Nov. 7, the drawing was performed at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. 

The winning numbers were the white balls of 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. 

The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world’s largest lottery prize. 

The winner's name has not yet been released.

The drawing was delayed because a participating state lottery, which was not publicly identified by lottery officials, had issues processing sales. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

