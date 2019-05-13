Felicity Huffman Could Get Prison Time After College Scam Guilty Plea

Westchester native Felicity Huffman could face prison time after officially pleading guilty in Boston federal court on Monday, May 13 for her role in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal.

A judge suggested a four-month prison term for the actress, provided she doesn’t appeal.

The 56-year-old former “Desperate Housewives” star, who grew up in Bedford, had been released on a $250,000 bond. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. In addition to possible prison time, Huffman is facing a year of supervised release and a fine up to $20,000.

At the trial, Huffman reportedly said “Yes, your honor,” when asked if she was “pleading guilty of (her) own free will.” She has repeatedly noted that her daughter knew nothing of her actions. Huffman became the fifth parent to plead guilty in the “Varsity Blues” case.

Huffman allegedly made a $15,000 donation to the Key World Foundation, a charity organization run by William Singer, which allegedly served as a front for a college admissions bribery scheme. The bribe was to arrange for someone to correct wrong answers on her daughter’s SAT test to boost the score.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman previously said. “Especially to "the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13.

