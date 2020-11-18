FBI Offers $10K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest In Case Of Missing Hudson Valley Woman

The FBI and other local agencies are asking for the public’s help for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who went missing in the Hudson Valley.

Shaniece Harris, 34, was last seen on May 29, 2017, and hasn’t been heard from since, according to an alert issued by authorities. Her dark gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was located by police abandoned on South Woods Drive in Thompson, in southern Sullivan County near the border of Orange County.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Harris is 5-foot-8, weighs about 260 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, the FBI said.

She was last seen in Rock Hill, in Sullivan County, and was known to frequent areas in Monticello, as well as in Orange County, in Middletown.

She has a tattoo on her right forehand that reads “Sparkz” and a tattoo on her left arm of hands folded in prayer that reads “Rest in Peace,” according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about Harris, or what may have happened to her, is asked to call the FBI New York at 212-384-1000.

The FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office are all involved in the case.

