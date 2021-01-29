FBI Offering $100K Reward For Info On Person/Persons Who Placed Pipe Bombs Near Capitol

The reward has been increased again for information about who planted pipe bombs at the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol Building Riot.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are offering up to $100,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s location, arrest, and conviction.

This is an increase from the $50,000 that was being offered several days after the Jan. 6 fatal attack on the Capitol Building. On that day a mob of pro-Trump loyalists broke into the Capitol Building in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election to the presidency; five people died.

The explosives planted were viable, according to law enforcement cited by CBS News.

The FBI is circulating pictures of the suspect, as well as an explosive device, that were taken from surveillance video around Washington, D.C., in the hopes of identifying the individual.

According to the FBI, on Jan. 5, 7:30-8:30 p.m., an unknown person in a face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray placed two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C. - one at the Republican National Committee headquarters on First Street and the Democratic National Committee headquarters on Capitol Street.

People with information are being asked to call the FBI’s tip line at (800) CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Tips may remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.