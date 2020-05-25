FBI Joins Multi-State Manhunt For College Student Wanted In String Of Slayings

The FBI has joined the massive multi-state manhunt for a college student who played high school football in Fairfield County who police say is connected to two homicides, a home invasion, and a kidnapping.

Newtown High School graduate Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut student, is believed to be armed with several firearms – pistols and long guns – and presumed dangerous, Connecticut State Police said.

The 23-year-old Manfredonia drove a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta on Sunday with a sticker paying tribute to victims of the Sandy Hook massacre in his hometown.

His stolen getaway car – a 2016 Black Volkswagen Jetta – was located at a rest stop in New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border on Sunday, May 24.

Manfredonia's alleged kidnapping victim, the girlfriend of an acquaintance Nicholas Eisele, 23, who Manfredonia allegedly shot to death at his home in Derby, Connecticut on Sunday, was also found with the vehicle.

Manfredonia was last season on Sunday in East Stroudsberg, located in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

A picture of Manfredonia walking on train tracks in East Stroudsburg on Sunday was released on Monday afternoon, May 25 by Pennsylvania State Police. (See the first image above.)

He was wearing dark-colored shorts, a white T-shirt and carrying a large duffel bag. Manfredonia is described as being 6-foot-3, with disheveled, black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 240 pounds.

Police began searching for Manfredonia after a brutal assault on two older men that claimed the life of Thomas DeMers on Friday, May 22 in Willington, Connecticut. The two men reportedly offered Manfredonia, who was walking on the side of the road, a ride.

Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania state police and several local agencies are all also involved in the search.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

