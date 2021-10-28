Contact Us
Father, Son Charged In Fire That Killed Two, Including Rockland Firefighter

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the fire.
The scene of the fire. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

Father and son rabbis pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a fire that killed an area firefighter and another person.

The two men, Rabbi Aaron Sommer and Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer, both of Rockland County, were arraigned on multiple charges that included manslaughter and negligent homicide on Thursday, Oct. 28.

The charges stem from their involvement in the fatal fire at the Evergreen Adult Home in Spring Valley on Tuesday, March 23.

Prosecutors said their actions of using a propane-injected torch to clean the facility's ovens and kitchen set off the fire while conducting a pre-Passover cleaning process.

The men reportedly had the facility's automatic fire alarm turned off with the county's dispatch center and it was never turned back on.

The Sommers denied committing a crime or acting maliciously.

The fire killed Jared Lloyd, age 35, a veteran Spring Valley volunteer firefighter and father of two young sons, and Oliver Hueston, age 79, a resident of the Lafayette Street home.

Lloyd, who had volunteered with the department for more than 15 years, died while rescuing residents when the building collapsed.

The men are charged with: 

  • Second-degree manslaughter
  • Criminal Negligent Homicide
  • Second-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree arson
  • Third-degree assault
  • Reckless Endangerment

Both remained free on a $200,000 bond. Their next court appearance is next month.

 “Today is the next step in the prosecution phase with the hopes of ensuring justice is served and bringing closure to the families and our community," said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

