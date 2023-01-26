Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NY Rooftop Bar, Report Says

A man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report by the New York Post.

Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan who founded Darien-based T-street Capital in 2013, fell from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m. He landed on the street and was pronounced dead, the media outlet reported.

The death is now being investigated as a suicide, the news outlet said.

Cheney lived in a more than $3.8 million six-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment in New Canaan and fathered three children in their late teens and early 20s, according to the news outlet.

According to his LinkedIn page, Cheney was also a board member of several companies and was also a graduate of Harvard Business School, earning a master's degree in Business Administration.

Before starting T-street Capital, he worked as an investment banking associate with Goldman Sachs beginning in 2005, and also as an investment principal at Citicorp Venture Capital until 2013, according to the page.

The owners of the bar said in a statement that they would keep the outdoor area locked from now on, the New York Post reported.

Click here to read the full story from the New York Post.

