Father Arrested In Case Of New England Girl Who's Been Missing For Two Years

Police in New England have arrested the father of a missing 7-year-old girl who has not been seen in two years.

Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5, that Adam Montgomery, age 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Montgomery’s arrest was in connection with a warrant related to a 2019 incident in which he allegedly assaulted the missing child, Harmony Montgomery, Aldenberg said.

Montgomery was charged with:

Assault

Interference with custody

Endangering the welfare of a child (2 counts).

"Although an arrest has been made, the search for Harmony continues," Aldenberg said.

Harmony Montgomery, who was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019, in Manchester, was reported missing to police by both the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and individuals.

The little girl, who is blind in the right eye and should wear glasses, was last seen in 2019 when police responded to a home for a call for service, Aldenberg said.

Aldenberg said the fact that Montgomery was not reported missing for two years was "very concerning."

He asked anyone with any information, "however old or seemingly inconsequential," to contact his department.

Montgomery would now be 7, about 4-feet-tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said.

According to WCVB 5 News, an affidavit from the case indicates the little girl's mother called Manchester Police to report her missing on Nov. 18, 2021.

The department contacted the Department of Children and Families to get Montgomery's address, but were unable to find him, the news channel said.

In late December, DCYF contacted police to report they were unable to locate the child. The affidavit says that was when the police department initiated its investigation, WCVB 5 reported.

In interviews, the affidavit indicates Montgomery made contradictory statements about his missing daughter to investigators or refused to answer, the news channel added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Click here to read the entire WCVB 5 report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.