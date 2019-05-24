Fatal Police Shooting In Orange County To Be Investigated By State AG

The New York Attorney General’s office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the fatal shooting of a man walking along I-84 in Orange County by a New York State Trooper.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday, May 24, that it is investigating the incident that took place around 2 a.m., Thursday, May 23, along the interstate in Montgomery.

The incident took place when state police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-84 in the town of Montgomery near exit 5A, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

As troopers arrived on the scene of the disabled vehicle, another call was received of a man walking along the westbound shoulder of I-84, near exit 5, he added.

The responding troopers left the disabled vehicle to respond to the report of the man walking on the interstate, Nevel said.

When they encounter the man, one trooper exited the car and engaged him in conversation, while the other drove the vehicle beside them, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was not cooperative with troopers and refused to comply with commands multiple times, Nevel said.

When the man attempted to enter the trooper's car, one trooper fired his gun, striking the man, state police said.

The troopers immediately called for assistance and treated the man at the scene.

The victim, identified as Luke H. Patterson, 41, of Tannersville in Greene County, was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he died, Nevel said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.