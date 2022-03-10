Contact Us
Fatal Hudson Valley Crash Between Cruiser, School Bus Being Probed By NY AG

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

The investigation into a fatal crash between a school bus and a state police patrol vehicle that left one dead has been taken over by the state Attorney General's Office.

A bus monitor was killed during the crash that happened around 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 in Dutchess County on Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange.

Trooper AJ Hicks confirmed on Thursday, March 10 the investigation has been turned over to the AG's Office.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

