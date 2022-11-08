Family Of Woman Hit By Car In Hudson Valley Seeking Help From Community

The family of a woman who was injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester is asking their community for help.

On Wednesday night, Nov. 2, a woman was struck by a car in Peekskill on Albany Post Road while walking to a gas station, according to Peekskill Walks, a group dedicated to making the city safer for pedestrians.

Because her mother is now unable to work because of her injuries and is currently hospitalized, the woman's daughter, 18-year-old Kaylin Zhuzhingo, started a GoFundMe to raise money to help pay the family's bills during her recovery.

"She always took care of me and my brother but also everyone she cared about or people she didn’t know. We both don’t have the funds for upcoming bills until she’s up on her feet and are asking for help," Zhuzhingo said on her GoFundMe page.

The family is looking to raise $10,000 and had raised $3,462 as of Nov. 8., according to the GoFundMe page.

Peekskill Walks spoke out about the street where the woman was hit.

"This intersection currently lacks adequate crossings across both Welcher & Albany Post, with just one crosswalk," members of the organization said in a post.

"Albany Post separates residential areas from the grocery store and other necessities, and everyone - including those without a car - need to be able to cross safely," the group said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.