Family Devasted After Two Pet Goats Disappear

One of the goats playing with their owner.
One of the goats playing with their owner. Photo Credit: Facebook

An area family is asking the public for help in locating pet goats who disappeared after a family stopped by asking to purchase them for their meat.

The two little goats were recently stolen from Monica Pennings Farm, in Warwick in Orange County.

"We are so upset! We bottle fed these babies and they were STOLEN," Pennings said on Facebook . "We open up our family farm to have people come and enjoy our farm and our precious pets were stolen."

Pennings said the goats were stolen after a family stopped by and ask if they could purchase them for meat.

"We said absolutely not, they are our pets," she said.

The goats disappeared that night.

"We are absolutely heartbroken," Jennings added.

The goats, which are several years old, are described as being brown with a little black coloring and the other is black and white.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police at 845-986-3423.

