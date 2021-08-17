Fairfield County Woman Accuses Bob Dylan Of Sexually Abusing Her When She Was 12 Years Old

A Connecticut woman has filed a lawsuit against singer-songwriter Bob Dylan for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old, back in 1965.

The Fairfield County woman, age 68 and living in Greenwich, claims in the lawsuit filed last week in New York County Supreme Court, that Dylan, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, of providing her with “alcohol and drugs and sexually abused her multiple times," according to BBC News.

The woman, who is listed in the suit only as JC, filed the lawsuit on the last day of the New York Child Victims’ Act look-back window.

The window allowed victims of childhood abuse to file suit against their attackers regardless of how old the claims are.

The suit says the abuse took place at the singer's famous apartment in New York's Chelsea Hotel.

Dylan's spokesman told the BBC "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended".

Now age 81, Dylan is accused in the suit of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress.

J.C.’s lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, told the New York Post: “The complaint speaks for itself.” She reportedly has no plans to go public at this time.

The woman, who says in the suit she suffered "severe mental distress, anguish, humiliation, and embarrassment, as well as economic losses," is asking for a jury trial as well damages.

Dylan won an unrelated lawsuit brought by the wife of a one-time collaborator seeking a cut of the sale of his song collection.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.