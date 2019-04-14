Contact Us
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experiencing Outages Worldwide

Joe Lombardi
A look at the power outage map for Facebook just before 9 a.m. Sunday, April 14.
A look at the power outage map for Facebook just before 9 a.m. Sunday, April 14. Photo Credit: © OpenStreetMap contributors

Millions of users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been experiencing outages throughout the world.

Those outages were first reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

The main Facebook.com domain remained unavailable just before 9 a.m. WhatsApp messages aren’t being sent or received, and the Instagram app is not updating.

A month ago, on March 14, Facebook experienced its worst outage ever, with outages lasting up to 24 hours.

Users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp headed to Twitter to share that they’re having issues, with the hasthtag #FacebookDown trending .

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

