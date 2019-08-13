Expect Traffic Delays During Woodstock Festival, State Police Say

Those headed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival should be ready for plenty of traffic delays.

The New York State Police said motorists should expect unusually long delays on State Road 17and State Road 17B in Sullivan County beginning Thursday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 18, as thousands make their way to Bethel Woods to pay homage to the country's greatest music festival.

Traffic is expected to be particularly heavy on State Road 17 westbound between the New York State Thruway tolls in Harriman and exit 104 onto State Road 17b in Monticello, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Peak traffic for westbound lanes is anticipated between the hours of 1and 7 p.m., and eastbound between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to make alternate travel plans and avoid unnecessary travel during these hours on all four days of this anniversary concert weekend.

"Additionally, heavy traffic at State Road 17 exit 104 westbound may necessitate detours being put into place and motorists should be aware of alternate routes and plan for these detours and heavy traffic, Nevel said.

Visitors to the area will be able to find numerous businesses celebrating the event with everything from food to art, as well as music at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Note: Festivalgoers will require a Travel Pass to enter the traffic pattern at Bethel Woods. These should have been emailed when tickets were purchased. To purchase tickets, visit BethelWoodsCenter.org .

