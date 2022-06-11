Expect Delays: Single-, Double-Lane Daytime Closures Scheduled On Hutchinson River Parkway

Be ready for possible travel delays in Westchester County in the coming weeks.

Road crews will be closing lanes in both directions of the Hutchinson River Parkway between Scarsdale and Harrison beginning Monday, June 13, according to the Department of Transportation

Single and double lane closures are planned between State Route 127 and State route 120 in Harrison from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16.

The following week, one lane will close in each direction between Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale and I-287 in Harrison from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23.

The closures will allow workers to conduct sign inspections.

Transportation officials urged drivers to slow down through the stretch and reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

