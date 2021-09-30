Expect Delays: Route 9W Stretch To Be Closed For Repairs In Rockland

New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to expect delays ahead of road closures on State Route 9W later this week.

The department said Rockland County motorists should expect State Route 9W northbound and southbound to be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the Town of Orangetown on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The roadway will be closed for repairs between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing State Route 59, State Route 303 and State Route 340," the department said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.