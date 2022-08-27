Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Wanted Out-Of-State Man Apprehended In Hudson Valley
News

Expect Delays: Closures Planned For Stretch Of Road In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Route 202 in Cortlandt
Route 202 in Cortlandt Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials have advised Westchester County motorists to be prepared for delays ahead of a planned road closure.

The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect Route 6/202 (Bear Mountain Bridge Road) to close in both directions between State Route 9D and US Route 9 in Cortlandt from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Thursday, Sept. 1.

The closures are set to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to facilitate maintenance activities, officials said. 

Officials said motorists should follow a posted detour using US Route 9, State Route 403, and State Route 9D.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.