Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Expect Delays: 2 Lanes To Be Closed During Daytime Roadwork On I-684

Roadwork on I-684
Roadwork on I-684 Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Motorists should expect delays during daytime double-lane closures on a busy stretch of I-684.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect two lanes to close along the roadway southbound, between Exit 3 (Route 22) and Exit 2 (Route 120) in the Town of New Castle, on Monday, Aug. 22, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., :to facilitate construction activities, weather permitting."

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the DOT said, noting that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. 

"Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license," the DOT said.

