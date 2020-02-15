Contact Us
Ex-Town Clerk In Area Admits To Embezzling Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars

Kathy Reakes
A former Orange County town clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $20K in public funds. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The former town clerk for an area town has pleaded guilty to grand larceny after embezzling more than 21,000 from the town coffers.

Jolene Roy, 45, of Pine Bush, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 13, to grand larceny and tampering with public records in the Town of Crawford, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time she pleaded guilty, Roy admitted that between May 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, she embezzled funds from Crawford that she had received as town clerk.

She also admitted making false entries in town records to conceal the thefts.

An investigation by the New York State Police, the District Attorney’s Office, and the State Comptroller’s Office revealed that Roy stole funds that were paid to rent rooms at the Crawford Senior Center for events.

"Ms. Roy was an elected official who was trusted to make sure that taxpayer dollars were being used responsibly," State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said. "Now, she is a convicted felon who must pay back more than $20,000.”

Roy is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18. In addition, she agreed to pay $21,296.25 in restitution to the Town of Crawford.

