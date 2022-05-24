Ex-State Employee Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

A former New York State employee is facing serious prison time after he was allegedly found with sexually explicit images of children.

Albany County resident Scott Weinbloom, age 47, of Latham, was arrested Friday, May 20, on a federal charge of possessing child pornography, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

The illegal images and videos were found on an encrypted thumb drive that was found in his home Wednesday, May 18, prosecutors said.

He appeared in federal court in Albany, where a judge ordered him detained while he awaits trial.

Weinbloom had worked as an IT specialist for the New York State Department of Financial Services since November 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The department confirmed to Daily Voice that it cut ties with him following the allegations.

“The New York State Department of Financial Services has fully cooperated with law enforcement authorities regarding Scott Weinbloom," a DFS spokesperson told Daily Voice. "The department has sent him a notice of termination."

If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison and be fined a maximum of $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

Suspected cases of child exploitation can be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on its website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.