Ex-Ramapo Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence Transferred To Halfway House From Prison

Former Ramapo town Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence, who was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on fraud and other charges, has been moved from a Pennsylvania prison into a halfway house.

St. Lawrence, 69, was recently transferred from the Federal Prison Camp Canaan, in Waymart, Pennsylvania, to an unnamed residential reentry center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' public information office.

Ramapo's supervisor from 2000 to May 2016, St. Lawrence was convicted of 20 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy on May 19, 2017, following a four-week trial in federal court in White Plains. His conviction was a first for securities fraud in connection with municipal bonds.

The case centered on St. Lawrence's rigging of the town's financial books in order to receive lower rates on bonds to finance a $58 million baseball stadium in Pomona, a housing complex on Elm Street, and other town projects through the Ramapo Local Development Corp. He did not profit personally from the fraud.

Although the bureau does not name a location, it does say the "halfway house" where St. Lawrence is heading is overseen by the bureau's New York Residential Reentry Management Office.

A spokesman for the bureau said the reentry program provides a safe, structured, supervised environment, as well as employment counseling, job placement, financial management assistance, and other programs and services.

The program also helps inmates gradually rebuild their ties to the community and facilitate supervising ex-offenders' activities during this readjustment phase. Inmates in RRCs may have visitors, the bureau said.

Although sentenced to 30 months, his prison time could be shortened by 54 days per year for good behavior. In addition to his prison time he was also fined $75,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.