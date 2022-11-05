Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted In Death Of 8-Year-Old Son Forced To Stay In Freezing Garage

A jury on Long Island convicted a former NYPD officer in the death of his 8-year-old son who was forced to stay in a freezing garage.

Michael Valva, age 43, told authorities that the boy, Thomas Valva, had fallen in the driveway of his home in Center Moriches when he was found dead in the basement at around 9:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

On Friday, Nov. 4, following a six-week trial in Riverhead, the jury found Michael Valva guilty of second-degree murder and four counts of child endangerment.

Thomas Valva died from hypothermia after his father forced him to sleep in a freezing garage, prosecutors said.

A forensic analysis of surveillance cameras installed in various rooms in the home showed Thomas and his brother, Anthony, sleeping in the garage without a mattress, pillows, or sheets on the night of Jan. 15.

"Today the jury has spoken on the tragic murder of Thomas Valva by his father, the defendant Michael Valva," Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond Tierney said. "This guilty verdict will not bring back 8-year-old Thomas, who suffered immense cruelty at the hands of his father, the same person who was entrusted to protect, provide, and unconditionally love Thomas and his older brother Anthony.

"This case is heartbreaking, and it has been one of the toughest child abuse trials for our prosecutors, court personnel, and jurors. No child should ever have to endure such evil acts." While there is nothing that we can do to bring Thomas

