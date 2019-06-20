Ex-Medical Practice Office Manager Admits To Operating As Major Oxycodone Trafficker

An ex-medical practice officer manager pleaded guilty to operating as a major oxycodone trafficker, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Jodee O’Dell, 38, of Goshen, pleaded guilty before Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown to attempted operating as a major trafficker on Tuesday, June 18, said the DA's Office.

O’Dell’s plea involved a scheme to obtain oxycodone pills to sell by creating false prescriptions from the BAJA Medical Offices in the Village of Goshen where she was the office manager and have other people fill the prescriptions and give the majority of the pills to O'Dell and other accomplices, they added.

The trafficking business was uncovered following an investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office after receiving a complaint from a doctor into a group of individuals allegedly involved in a conspiracy to illegally obtain oxycodone by electronically issuing false prescriptions for the highly addictive drug, the DA's Office said.

As a result of the investigation, six defendants, including O’Dell, are to have caused 51,375 oxycodone pills, having a street value of over $625,852, to be illegally dispensed between January 6, 2015, and August 27, 2018.

At the time that O’Dell pleaded guilty, she admitted that during the six-month period between January 1, 2018, and June 28, 2018, the group sold 11,803 pills containing oxycodone, having a street value in excess of $182,752, the DA's Office said.

O’Dell is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on August 29.

“The large number of pills illegally dispensed from a medical practice in the Village of Goshen demonstrates how the opioid epidemic affects every community in the state without regard to socio-economic status,” said District Attorney David Hoovler.

