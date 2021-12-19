Ex-Leader Admits She Stole $21K From Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts Groups In Area

A former committee chairperson for a church-sponsored Boy Scout and Cub Scout groups in the area admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the organizations.

Orange County resident Kelley Zamenick, 43, of New Windsor, pleaded guilty this week to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petty larceny, a misdemeanor, admitting that from 2016 through 2018, she stole approximately $21,000 from scouting groups sponsored through the Gardnertown Methodist Church.

Zamenick had been initially charged with two counts of grand larceny and eight counts of falsifying business records, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, Zamenick created and submitted false documents, including eight forged bank statements, to conceal her crimes, which included stealing $14,230 from the Boy Scouts and $6,889 to the Cub Scouts.

If Zamenick is able to pay restitution to the organizations by June 30 next year, she reportedly can have the felony plea withdrawn. If she repays the money, she will be sentenced to a year of probation on the misdemeanor petty larceny charge.

Additionally, Zamenick has been barred from any involvement from the Scouts in the future.

“Scouting is a worthwhile program that develops character, leadership skills, and future community leaders,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said at the time of her arrest. “Those who join or donate to the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have the right to know that their money is going toward the programs they support.

"I thank the Gardenertown United Methodist Church, not only for sponsoring these worthwhile organizations but also for being good stewards of the finances the Troop and Pack that they sponsor."

Zamenick is scheduled to appear back in court on July 15 next year.

