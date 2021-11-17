Ex-Husband Of TV Reporter Sentenced In Area Domestic Violence Case

The ex-husband of a popular Hudson Valley TV reporter has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for domestic violence.

Orange County resident Sean Doyle, age 38, of Cornwall, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in connection with crimes related to domestic violence against News 12 reporter Blaise Gomez, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

On Monday, May 10, Doyle pled guilty to the crimes of coercion, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Doyle had been arrested in March 2019, after Gomez called police to their town of Cornwall residence stating that Doyle had assaulted her and placed his hands around her neck.

The charge of Coercion in the First Degree was in connection with Doyle having threatened and physically restrained his wife to prevent her from leaving the premises.

The three counts of endangering the welfare of a child were in connection with Doyle’s conduct toward three separate children, the DA's Office said.

On Tuesday, Doyle also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of forgery for having submitted a forged letter to the court in an attempt to have his case adjourned.

The forged letter, which looked like it had been signed by a doctor, stated that Doyle was suffering from COVID-19 and could not come to court. In reality, Doyle had gone to an amusement park in Florida on the date that he was to have appeared in court and used the forged letter in an attempt to have the judge excuse his absence, the DA's Office said.

In addition to the jail time, orders of protection were issued on behalf of each of the victims in the case, including children, as well as for a witness.

During the hearing, Gomez told Judge Craig Brown, that Doyle was a danger to re-offend and had engaged in a pattern of blaming his victims.

In sentencing the defendant to a total of up to ten years in state prison, Judge Brown told Doyle that, “The excuses stop today.”

He added that in his opinion Doyle constituted a “clear and present danger,” but then noted that although the Doyle would continue to be a “clear” danger, he would no longer be a “present danger,” since he would be in state prison.

“The community will be safer while he is in state prison," said Hoovler. "Although we normally do not identify victims by name in our statements to the press, Ms. Gomez believes that it is important for those who are subjected to domestic abuse to know about the help that is available for them."

Help for domestic violence is available by calling Fearless Hudson Valley, Inc. at 845-562-5340.

