Ex-Husband Of Popular Hudson Valley TV Reporter Admits To Domestic Violence

The former husband of a popular Hudson Valley television reporter has pleaded guilty in connection to a domestic violence case.

Orange County resident Sean Doyle, age 38, of Cornwall, admitted to criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child on Monday, May 10 in the case connected to News 12's Blaise Gomez.

Doyle was arrested on March 18, 2019, after Gomez called police to their Town of Cornwall residence stating that Doyle had assaulted her and placed his hands around her neck, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

At the time of the incident, Gomez said she thought Doyle, a former Marine, was going to kill her during the attack while her two children slept in another room.

Gomez said she was "strangled, repeatedly punched in the face with a closed fist, thrown into her headboard - causing it to crack - spit on, called horrible obscenities, put in a chokehold, had her trachea squeezed shut and whipped around by her hair."

Under the terms of the plea bargain placed on the record at the time that Doyle pleaded guilty, the District Attorney’s Office will recommend that Doyle be sentenced to one to four years in prison when he is sentenced in September.

After the plea, Gomez said: “This is a win not just for me, but for all victims of domestic violence. There is help if they seek it.”

Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler thanked the Cornwall Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of the Doyle.

“Normally, we do not identify victims by name in our statements to the press,” said Hoovler. “But Ms. Gomez believes that it is important for those who are subjected to domestic abuse to know about the help that is available for them."

Hoovler also encouraged victims of domestic violence to call the police or contact Fearless Hudson Valley, Inc. (formerly known as Safe Homes of Orange County) at 845 562-5340.

