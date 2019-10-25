Ex-Hudson Valley Resident Felicity Huffman Released From Prison

Westchester native Felicity Huffman is a free woman after being let out of prison less than two weeks after surrendering herself into custody to serve a 14-day sentence for her role in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal.

The 56-year-old former “Desperate Housewives” star, who grew up in Bedford, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 13 to 14 days in federal prison, a $30,000 fine, one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

She surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to begin her sentenced. In prison, the star’s inmate number was 77806-112.

Huffan was originally scheduled to be released from prison on Sunday, Oct. 27, which would have been the 13th day of her sentence. Instead, she was released on Friday, Oct. 25, reportedly because she was scheduled to be released on a weekend.

"There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period," Huffman said in a statement after her sentencing. "I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions.

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced for their roles in the admissions scam. Eleven of the 15 parents are still facing charges, including "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who were recently charged in a third indictment for their roles in "Operation Varsity Blues."

Earlier this year, Huffman admitted to making a $15,000 donation to the Key World Foundation, a charity organization run by William Singer, which allegedly served as a front for a college admissions bribery scheme. The bribe was to arrange for someone to correct the wrong answers on her daughter’s SAT test to boost the score.

"I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community," Huffman previously said. “Especially to "the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.”

