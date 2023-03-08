Contact Us
Ex-Highway Superintendent In Hudson Valley Sentenced For Sexual Conduct Against Child

Kathy Reakes
Robert Hufcut
Robert Hufcut Photo Credit: New York State Police

An ex-highway superintendent and fire chief from the region has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Sullivan County resident Robert Hufcut, age 56, of Wurtsboro, was sentenced to 22 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Hufcut was the Mamakating Highway Superintendent and Summitville Fire Department Chief in Sullivan County.

The jury found that Hufcut had, over a period of time not less than three months, engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old in Orange County.

Hoovler thanked the New York State Police for their investigation and the arrest of the defendant.

“The sentence imposed on this defendant is justice considering the victim will live with the aftermath of the defendant’s conduct for life,” said Hoovler. 

