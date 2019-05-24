Ex-Detective Sentenced To Prison For Obstructing Drug Investigation In Area

A convicted corrupt former NYPD officer will spend time behind bars after obstructing an investigation into a Westchester drug deal whom he also temporarily ran an illegal sports betting business.

Brooklyn resident Saed Rabah, 46, has been sentenced to two years in prison in White Plains federal court for knowingly providing misinformation to a federal law enforcement officer to obstruct a drug investigation into an alleged Yonkers dealer.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced the sentence on Friday, which also carries a year of supervised release and a $10,000 forfeiture.

The alleged drug dealer was a cooperator in a separate court proceeding, with Rabah serving as his handler. Berman said that “despite his obligation as a cooperator to engage in no further criminal conduct, the target continued to operate a sophisticated narcotics distribution business.”

In May 2016, Rabah was informed that the drug dealer was under investigation for a narcotics-related offense. Four months later, he was again contacted by investigators asking for a phone number for their target. Rabah stalled in responding, then intentionally provided a number that was no longer in use, not the active phone number that the two used to communicate.

Berman said that Rabah and the dealer also traveled to Las Vegas together in July 2016 as part of a sports betting operation, and Rabah warned him when he saw one of his employees delivering drugs in a manner he believed may have drawn the attention of law enforcement.

“As an NYPD detective, Saed Rabah’s first duty was to uphold the law, not befriend known drug dealers and assist in their criminal enterprises.,” Berman said. “Now Rabah, a convicted corrupt former police officer, will serve time alongside criminals he and his colleagues arrested.”

