Ex-Cop Who Lives In Rockland Sentenced For Tax Evasion, Grand Larceny

A former police officer has been sentenced for tax evasion and grand larceny, according to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

Mario Sasso of Haverstraw in Rockland County, who was a member of the Yonkers Police Department, was sentenced to four concurrent terms of one to three years in state prison by Westchester County Court Judge Barry Warhit on Thursday, March 28.

Sasso pleaded guilty to these charges in October of 2018:

Second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony (2 counts)

First-degree scheme to defraud, a Class E felony

Third-degree criminal tax fraud, a Class D felony

Three Judgments and Orders of Restitution were signed by the court for a total of $339,812.

Between December of 2012 and May of 2014, Sasso stole more than $300,000 from two doctors in Greenburgh by fraudulently claiming that the money would be used for real estate financial investments in the Bronx and Yonkers.

Instead, Sasso diverted the money for his own personal use.

Sasso also failed to remit more than $10,000 in taxes to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for the money he stole during the 2013 taxable year.

Parties that investigated this case include the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the Greenburgh Police Department and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

