Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Woman Sentenced To 15 Years For Starving Boy To Death
News

Ex-CFO Accused Of Stealing From Hudson Valley Non-Profit

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A former chief financial officer has been accused of stealing from a non-profit in the Hudson Valley.
A former chief financial officer has been accused of stealing from a non-profit in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A former chief financial officer has been accused of stealing from a non-profit in the Hudson Valley.

James R. Tisch, age 64, allegedly stole $130,000 from the organization while employed as its CFO, the New York State Police Kingston, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) announced this week.

Police did not disclose the name of the non-profit.

Tisch, of Del Rey Beach, Florida, was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony. 

He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and released on his own recognizance. 

Tisch is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Denning Court on Wednesday, July 20.

The New York State Police Kingston BCI was assisted by the New York State Police SIU - Financial Crime Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.