Ex-Boyfriend Admits Kidnapping Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead In Suitcase

A year to the day the body of a Westchester woman was found dead stuffed in a red suitcase in the woods of Greenwich, an ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in her death.

Valerie Reyes, 24, was found dead on the morning of Feb. 5, 2019, just off Glenville Road in Greenwich by a highway crew employee.

Javier E. DaSilva-Rojas, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and is expected to be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison, said the Greenwich Police.

Reyes, who lived in New Rochelle, had been reported missing by her family, said the Greenwich Police.

New Rochelle police had posted flyers and released information to the media as they searched for the missing popular young woman.

Once her body was discovered, quick work by investigators which included the examination of multiple crime scenes, hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and numerous interviews of potential witnesses, led to the arrest of DaSilva-Rojas.

According to a criminal complaint filed after his arrest, DaSilva-Rojas, also told New Rochelle police, partially in Spanish and English, that on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, the two had sex at her home and at some point, Reyes fell to the floor and hit her head.

He said he then bound her and put her in the suitcase before placing her in his car which was rented through a car-sharing service under his name.

He then "disposed of her body, resulting in the death of the victim," the complaint said. It is unclear when Reyes died, before or after being put in the suitcase.

"Although justice has been served, we remain saddened by the loss of Valerie and sincerely hope that her family will find peace and a sense of closure to this tragedy," Greenwich Police said.

DaSilva-Rojas is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

