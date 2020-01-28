Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Estranged Husband In Missing Mom Case Rushed To Hospital After Being Found Unresponsive

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Fotis Dulos after being charged on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Fotis Dulos after being charged on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

This story has been updated.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Fairfield County mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos, has been rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive at his Farmington, Connecticut home, authorities said.

New Canaan Police said that Dulos was found unresponsive at his Farmington home on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Eyewitness News 3 is reported that police and paramedics could be seen on the property of his Jefferson Crossing home and that Dulos is dead, according to police sources.

Sources told the news channel that Dulos committed suicide.

In a subsequent update, Eyewitness News 3 reported that Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, said Dulos had a weak pulse while being rushed to the hospital.

Paramedics were seen performing CPR on a man outside of his garage.

Farmington Police have not responded to request for information. State Police have scheduled an afternoon news conference at the UConn Medical Center in Farmington.

Dulos, who had been charged with the murder of his wife, was due in Stamford Superior Court around noon for a hearing regarding the stability of the insurance covering his $6 million bail.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since Friday, May 24.

Jennifer Farber Dulos

Contributed

According to police arrest reports, officials believe that Dulos killed his wife when she returned home from dropping their five children off at school and then disposed of her body.

Dulos has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.