Entergy Asks For OK To Transfer Indian Point's License

Entergy Corporation has asked for approval to transfer the license of Indian Point Energy Center, officials say.

A License Transfer Application was filed with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission through the affiliates of Entergy Corporation and Holtec International on Friday, Nov. 22.

The application requests approval for the transfer of the NRC licenses for the Indian Point Energy Center to Holtec following the permanent shut down of the last unit by April 30, 2021.

Holtec officials plan to initiate the decommissioning at Indian Point after regulatory approvals and transaction close, an estimated 40 years sooner than if Entergy continued its ownership of the units.

“Holtec’s plan to accelerate the decommissioning schedule provides the potential for site redevelopment decades sooner than if Entergy continued to own the facility, which is good news for the local community,” said Chris Bakken, Entergy Executive Vice President Nuclear Operations and Chief Nuclear Officer. “Holtec plans to begin the decommissioning process promptly upon taking ownership, and as part of the agreement between the companies, will provide job opportunities for more than 300 of our current employees who want to remain in the region and continue to work at the site.”

The NRC was asked to approve the License Transfer Application by November of 2020 in order to ensure a timely transaction closing, which is expected in May 2021.

NRC officials previously approved applications to transfer licenses for the shut down of Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station (New Jersey) from Exelon Generation to Holtec as well as for the shut down of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station (Massachusetts) from Entergy to Holtec for decommissioning.

“This key regulatory filing is an important first step to beginning a new future for Indian Point and the local community,” said Holtec’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kris Singh. “By beginning decommissioning earlier, Holtec will be able to maintain and create new jobs and work towards releasing the plant site earlier so it can be repurposed and generate replacement tax revenue on an earlier schedule.”

