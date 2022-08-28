Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Employee Tampered With Products By Putting Coin In Meat Package In NY, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Karen Palacios Gutierrez; the Ava Companies food packaging company on Long Island.
Karen Palacios Gutierrez; the Ava Companies food packaging company on Long Island. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A woman is facing charges after investigators reported that she placed a coin in a meat package that was set to go out for retail consumption in New York.

Long Island resident Karen Palacios Gutierrez, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, following an incident at the Ava Companies food packaging company, located in Hicksville at 383 West John St., the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez put a coin into a package while working as a meatpacker at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, police said. 

The bin of meat products that were set for retail consumption was discarded, which caused a $400 loss, authorities said.

NCPD said Gutierrez was charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal mischief 
  • Second-degree tampering with consumer product 
  • Second-degree criminal nuisance 

Her arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, police reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.