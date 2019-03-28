E. Coli Scare Leads To Recall Of Beef Products

The USDA announced that nearly 5,000 pounds of beef products are being recalled due a potential E. coli scare.

Aurora Packing Company, Inc., based out of Illinois, announced that it is recalled approximately 4,838 pounds of beef heel and chuck tender products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The potentially contaminated products were produced and packed on Feb. 27 with an establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped for institutional use in several states.

The recalled items include:

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “AURORA ANGUS BEEF BONELESS BEEF – CHUCK TENDER” and case code 61150 represented on the label;

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 29970 represented on the label;

Varying catch weight cardboard box case packages containing bulk pieces of “BONELESS BEEF – HEEL MEAT” and case code 49970 represented on the label.

The problem was discovered during traceback activities following routine FSIS testing. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions to consuming the product.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting for several days. Others may endure a minor fever.

